Validity (VAL) Price Hits $7.27 on Exchanges

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. Validity has a total market capitalization of $31.95 million and approximately $4.00 million worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Validity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.27 or 0.00014993 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Validity has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004117 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00008585 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.22 or 0.00572059 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Validity is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,399,258 coins and its circulating supply is 4,397,613 coins. The official website for Validity is validitytech.com . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

