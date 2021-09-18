Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Acquired by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,850 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned about 0.24% of Valmont Industries worth $12,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Valmont Industries by 1.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Valmont Industries by 7.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 5.1% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in Valmont Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Boenning Scattergood raised Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.67.

VMI stock opened at $240.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $238.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.20. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.36 and a 52-week high of $265.09.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $894.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.05 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 24.45%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

