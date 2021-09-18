Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 112,837 Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) by 47.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 112,837 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.75% of Ares Commercial Real Estate worth $5,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 95.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 14.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 7.6% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 50,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 3.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 50.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACRE stock opened at $15.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.89 million, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.32. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $16.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.19 and a 200 day moving average of $14.92.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 70.97% and a return on equity of 9.36%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 9%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.70.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

