Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 21,282 Shares of Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 484,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,282 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 3.99% of Caledonia Mining worth $5,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMCL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caledonia Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $461,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caledonia Mining by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 9,628 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Caledonia Mining by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in Caledonia Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,720,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Caledonia Mining by 46.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 15,380 shares during the period. 11.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMCL opened at $12.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.26 million, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.77. Caledonia Mining Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $11.28 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $29.98 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This is a boost from Caledonia Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. Its primary asset is the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

