Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 3,036 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.11% of Quidel worth $6,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QDEL. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Quidel by 0.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Quidel by 50.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Quidel by 5.4% during the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in Quidel by 38.1% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Quidel by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Quidel alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

In related news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total transaction of $873,925.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,357.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Quidel stock opened at $153.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.07. Quidel Co. has a one year low of $103.31 and a one year high of $288.70.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.42). Quidel had a net margin of 48.96% and a return on equity of 73.85%. The firm had revenue of $176.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.29 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

Recommended Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.