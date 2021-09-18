Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 4,445 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $6,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $215.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.14 and a 1-year high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ITW. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.88.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

