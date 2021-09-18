Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 87.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,829 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.12% of Bloom Energy worth $5,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BE. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 77.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 58,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 25,536 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 53.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 16,085 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 69,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 19,269 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 76.6% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 121,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 52,857 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the second quarter worth about $529,000. 58.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BE stock opened at $19.57 on Friday. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $12.37 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.70.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $228.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.42 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 199.28% and a negative net margin of 13.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,276 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $25,660.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 2,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $55,992.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,069 shares of company stock worth $1,320,282 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.50 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.40.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

