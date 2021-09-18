Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 79.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,650 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $5,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the second quarter worth $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 159.9% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 49.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 167.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $109.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 56.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.69 and a 1 year high of $124.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $713.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.17 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

BXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho started coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.71.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total transaction of $5,091,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $569,860.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

