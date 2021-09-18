Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 10,410 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 134.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,410 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 115.4% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Linde during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LIN. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Societe Generale lifted their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC increased their price target on Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.36.

Linde stock opened at $309.32 on Friday. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $214.14 and a twelve month high of $317.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $305.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.60. The firm has a market cap of $159.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

