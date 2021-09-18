Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 16,906 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,906 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $6,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Progressive by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,573,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,357,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,005 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in The Progressive by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,366,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,660,429,000 after acquiring an additional 540,825 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,431,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $995,261,000 after purchasing an additional 170,254 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 49,353.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,322,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in The Progressive by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,272,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $599,721,000 after buying an additional 221,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 14,300 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.89, for a total value of $1,371,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,777 shares in the company, valued at $5,348,456.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Karen Bailo sold 6,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $606,979.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,134,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,752 shares of company stock valued at $5,079,943. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $92.61 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $107.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.62 and a 200-day moving average of $96.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. Analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.35%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PGR. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Progressive in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, lowered their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.21.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

