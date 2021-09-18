Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 1,693 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $5,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 96.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 66.4% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 40.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RY. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 28th. Desjardins upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.98.

Shares of RY opened at $100.12 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $67.78 and a twelve month high of $106.40. The company has a market capitalization of $142.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.40 and a 200 day moving average of $99.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.858 per share. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.68%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

