Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 39,822 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 73.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,822 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $6,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 310.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in Realty Income by 40.7% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.14.

NYSE O opened at $67.68 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $72.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.50 and a 200-day moving average of $67.91. The company has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 68.36, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 83.48%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

