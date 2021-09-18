Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 69,114 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,114 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $5,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 11.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 74,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 7,401 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,240,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,700,000 after purchasing an additional 252,926 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 6,960 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,520,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 149.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 46,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.65.

Invitation Homes stock opened at $39.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 102.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.84. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $42.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $491.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

