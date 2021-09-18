Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 74,216 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 479.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,216 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $6,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 407.2% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 31,907,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,454,022,000 after acquiring an additional 25,616,834 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 359.1% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,772,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,136,152,000 after buying an additional 11,554,932 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 424.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,857,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,118,000 after buying an additional 2,311,820 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 364.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,795,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,682 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 605.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,043,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,515,000 after acquiring an additional 896,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $67.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $58.17 and a 52-week high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1512 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.86%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$108.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Argus lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.65.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

