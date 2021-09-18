Van ECK Associates Corp Buys New Shares in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 666,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,269,000. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.51% of BrightSpire Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter worth $65,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. 32.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BRSP opened at $9.94 on Friday. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.34). BrightSpire Capital had a positive return on equity of 5.08% and a negative net margin of 143.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BRSP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BTIG Research raised shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

About BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

