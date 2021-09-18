Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 77.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,436 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $5,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Sun Communities by 36.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Sun Communities by 15.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 185,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,815,000 after purchasing an additional 24,386 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the first quarter valued at $1,252,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Sun Communities by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sun Communities by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman purchased 234,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $194.20 per share, for a total transaction of $45,624,182.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 713,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,583,062. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $2,200,644.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,272,876.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SUI opened at $194.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $195.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.87. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.01 and a 1 year high of $209.98.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 12.26%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.23%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.38.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

