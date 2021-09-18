Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 3,456 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,992 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total transaction of $357,388.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,002,021.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total transaction of $1,694,023.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,785,173.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,670 shares of company stock worth $3,979,627. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $213.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.58 and a fifty-two week high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TROW. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.62.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

