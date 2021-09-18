Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Position in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,837 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.75% of Ares Commercial Real Estate worth $5,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 95.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 370.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 50.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACRE. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.70.

Ares Commercial Real Estate stock opened at $15.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $16.98. The company has a market capitalization of $722.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.32.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 70.97%. Equities analysts expect that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a yield of 9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

