Van ECK Associates Corp Has $4.94 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,349 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,224,241,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,808,865,000 after purchasing an additional 998,090 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 27.2% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,827,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,996,619,000 after purchasing an additional 817,857 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $391,275,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Netflix by 14.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,024,334 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,099,334,000 after buying an additional 505,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $590.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $616.79.

NFLX opened at $589.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $545.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $525.32. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $458.60 and a twelve month high of $615.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $260.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.07, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,649 shares of company stock worth $9,729,194. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

