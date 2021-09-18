Van ECK Associates Corp Has $5.38 Million Stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 362,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,568 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.53% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III worth $5,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the first quarter worth about $5,339,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 12.2% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,022,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,848,000 after purchasing an additional 219,564 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 8.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,662,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,705,000 after purchasing an additional 130,709 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the first quarter valued at $1,702,000. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,534,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,876,000 after buying an additional 90,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.41% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III alerts:

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III stock opened at $14.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.64. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $15.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.