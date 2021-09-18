Van ECK Associates Corp Has $5.63 Million Stock Position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) by 207.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 336,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 226,843 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 1.09% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund worth $5,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 165.4% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 7.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund alerts:

Shares of MQY stock opened at $16.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.71 and its 200-day moving average is $16.38. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.35 and a 52 week high of $17.80.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.