Van ECK Associates Corp Has $6.33 Million Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,001 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $6,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Republic Services by 147.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,033,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997,759 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 190.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,237,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,266,000 after acquiring an additional 811,132 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 370.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 897,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,165,000 after acquiring an additional 706,837 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,355,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,458,000 after purchasing an additional 524,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,182,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,505,000 after purchasing an additional 374,635 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RSG opened at $123.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.18 and a 12 month high of $126.25.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 47.75%.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $236,436.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at $385,206. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $116.14 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.93.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

