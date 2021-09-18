Van ECK Associates Corp Has $6.38 Million Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,841 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $6,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 181,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,822,000 after purchasing an additional 9,044 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth approximately $815,000. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 21,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 658,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the period. 70.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $61.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $50.32 and a fifty-two week high of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.52.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.48%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $315,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,879,431.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $25,884.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,580 shares of company stock valued at $673,651. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PEG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.39.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Featured Article: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.