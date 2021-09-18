Van ECK Associates Corp Has $6.55 Million Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,003 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $6,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 109,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,601,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,893,000 after purchasing an additional 137,644 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 30.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 88,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 20,827 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 6.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,323,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,283,000 after buying an additional 472,691 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 41.6% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AEP. Bank of America raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.99.

AEP opened at $84.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.28. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $188,496.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,856,798.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

