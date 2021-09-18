Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 115,260 Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 524,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,260 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.74% of ARMOUR Residential REIT worth $5,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 3.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 291,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,559,000 after buying an additional 10,616 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 10,580 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 412,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 202,933 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 94.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 17,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,689,000 after purchasing an additional 86,526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.83% of the company’s stock.

ARR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $10.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ARMOUR Residential REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

ARR opened at $10.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $769.39 million, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.55. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $12.56.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.07). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 125.76%. Analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.11%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.02%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

