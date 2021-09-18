Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 1,998 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in ONEOK by 1,305.9% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,708,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,847,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231,226 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ONEOK by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,319,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,093,250,000 after buying an additional 2,586,794 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ONEOK by 15.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,841,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,269,000 after acquiring an additional 662,379 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,836,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,699,000 after acquiring an additional 531,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at $25,477,000. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OKE opened at $55.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.69. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.28 and a fifty-two week high of $57.55. The company has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 263.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.27.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

