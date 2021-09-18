Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 7,697 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 629.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,697 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $5,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in Align Technology by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 2.9% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 7.3% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.73, for a total transaction of $3,108,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,295,543.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $1,625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,186 shares of company stock worth $18,568,508 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $719.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $683.49 and a 200 day moving average of $614.87. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $297.44 and a one year high of $735.17. The company has a market capitalization of $56.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.93, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.26 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALGN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens raised Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $680.71.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

