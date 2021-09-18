Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,857 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $6,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WCN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 31.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,860,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,548,274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877,959 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Waste Connections by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,395,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,181,169,000 after acquiring an additional 411,721 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 3.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,744,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,510,000 after purchasing an additional 167,730 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 0.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,957,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,395,000 after buying an additional 12,977 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Waste Connections by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,778,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,062,000 after buying an additional 78,462 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on WCN shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.33.

Waste Connections stock opened at $127.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $97.02 and a one year high of $133.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a PE ratio of 53.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.79 and its 200 day moving average is $119.39.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 31.06%.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

