Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $6,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AZO. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 283.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AutoZone from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,650.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. dropped their target price on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,636.00 price target (down from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,567.06.

AZO opened at $1,592.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,596.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,481.79. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,085.85 and a 52 week high of $1,666.63.

In related news, VP Mark A. Finestone sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,556.75, for a total value of $12,298,325.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,855,356. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total value of $11,285,370.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,944 shares of company stock worth $52,299,958. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

