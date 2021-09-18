Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 78.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,053 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in UDR were worth $4,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in UDR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UDR by 36.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 102,266 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in UDR by 19.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in UDR by 8.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,141,000 after buying an additional 7,447 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of UDR by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 139,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after acquiring an additional 17,270 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $53.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 1,063.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.34 and a 12-month high of $56.31.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 71.08%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UDR shares. BTIG Research upgraded UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on UDR in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

In other news, Director Clinton D. Mcdonnough sold 5,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $277,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Jerry A. Davis sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $1,089,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,000 shares of company stock worth $7,186,450 in the last 90 days. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

