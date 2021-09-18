Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 2,239 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 40.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,258 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,239 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Shopify were worth $4,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.9% during the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Shopify by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,486.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 16.55 and a quick ratio of 16.55. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $866.85 and a 1-year high of $1,650.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,514.80 and a 200 day moving average of $1,326.48. The firm has a market cap of $185.43 billion, a PE ratio of 76.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,980.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Shopify from $1,675.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,635.53.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.