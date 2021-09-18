Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 25,000 Shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMAG)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMAG) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 38.75% of VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets Aggregate Bond ETF worth $6,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

EMAG stock opened at $20.83 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $23.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.92.

