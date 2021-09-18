Van ECK Associates Corp Takes $5.73 Million Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 189,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,733,000. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.07% of Organon & Co. at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OGN. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,714,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,206,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,439,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $31,558,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,275,000.

In related news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

NYSE OGN opened at $34.03 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $38.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.04.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

