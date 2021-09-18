VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Position Increased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 579.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 495,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422,304 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.41% of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $15,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EMLC. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,773,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,860 shares during the period. Western Asset Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,426,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 2,402,441.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 985,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,221,000 after acquiring an additional 985,001 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $20,344,000. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital grew its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 333.4% in the second quarter. NinePointTwo Capital now owns 739,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,213,000 after purchasing an additional 569,076 shares in the last quarter.

EMLC stock opened at $30.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.18. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.32 and a fifty-two week high of $33.51.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

