Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,005 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $18,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 36,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 236,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,196,000 after buying an additional 15,117 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 116,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after buying an additional 4,406 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $52.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.44. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.13 and a 1 year high of $53.49.

