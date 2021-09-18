Vanilla Network (VNLA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $76,177.00

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Vanilla Network coin can now be bought for approximately $11.26 or 0.00023502 BTC on major exchanges. Vanilla Network has a total market capitalization of $7.44 million and approximately $76,177.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00072592 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.12 or 0.00121282 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.47 or 0.00174204 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,416.49 or 0.07129900 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,907.86 or 0.99979328 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.21 or 0.00866507 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Vanilla Network Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 806,070 coins and its circulating supply is 660,256 coins. Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network . The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

