Vantage Consulting Group Inc Acquires 83,984 Shares of Syntax Stratified MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMDY)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its holdings in Syntax Stratified MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMDY) by 158.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,984 shares during the period. Syntax Stratified MidCap ETF comprises 1.0% of Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Vantage Consulting Group Inc owned about 54.84% of Syntax Stratified MidCap ETF worth $5,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Syntax Stratified MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,558,000.

Syntax Stratified MidCap ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.78. 5,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,103. Syntax Stratified MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $26.53 and a 12 month high of $41.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.01 and a 200 day moving average of $40.08.

