Vantage Consulting Group Inc Buys 596,894 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,302,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 596,894 shares during the period. Royalty Pharma makes up 66.3% of Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Vantage Consulting Group Inc owned about 1.53% of Royalty Pharma worth $381,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 102.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,118,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,098,917,000 after buying an additional 24,320,161 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 50.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,664,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $596,048,000 after buying an additional 4,611,036 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 42.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,779,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,247,000 after buying an additional 831,887 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 54.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,930,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,060,000 after buying an additional 677,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 6,482.2% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,884,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,235,000 after buying an additional 1,855,388 shares in the last quarter. 40.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.50. 17,928,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,285,057. Royalty Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $34.80 and a twelve month high of $53.23. The company has a quick ratio of 9.53, a current ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.61.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.52 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 43.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.24%.

In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP James F. Reddoch sold 40,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $1,709,542.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $126,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 13,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $531,540.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 918,301 shares of company stock valued at $39,051,396. 25.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RPRX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Read More: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.