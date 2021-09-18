VAULT Price Up 3.1% This Week (VAULT)

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One VAULT coin can now be purchased for $5.29 or 0.00011017 BTC on popular exchanges. VAULT has a total market capitalization of $2.41 million and $1,861.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VAULT has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00070921 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.78 or 0.00120322 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.53 or 0.00173953 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,380.70 or 0.07039990 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,924.46 or 0.99798220 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $411.18 or 0.00856242 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002653 BTC.

About VAULT

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 455,746 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

VAULT Coin Trading

