VeChain (VET) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $324.38 Million

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 18th. VeChain has a market cap of $7.34 billion and approximately $324.38 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000235 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, VeChain has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- VeThor Token (VTHO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000020 BTC.
- Dock (DOCK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000202 BTC.
- OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00021720 BTC.
- ImpulseVen (VEN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000884 BTC.
- Qredo (QRDO) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001883 BTC.
VeChain Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “
Buying and Selling VeChain
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
