VeChain (VET) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $324.38 Million

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 18th. VeChain has a market cap of $7.34 billion and approximately $324.38 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000235 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, VeChain has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VeChain alerts:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000202 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00021720 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001883 BTC.

VeChain Coin Profile

VeChain (VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org . VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

Buying and Selling VeChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VeChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.