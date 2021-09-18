Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,168 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.32% of Veeco Instruments worth $3,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Several analysts have commented on VECO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeco Instruments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

NASDAQ:VECO opened at $22.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.94 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.40. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $25.70.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $146.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.87 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 10.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.