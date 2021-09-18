Veil Reaches Market Cap of $1.35 Million (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Veil coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Veil has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. Veil has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $451.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,079.66 or 1.00092289 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00085373 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00008377 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $398.42 or 0.00829435 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $198.64 or 0.00413527 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.06 or 0.00297827 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002047 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.12 or 0.00066868 BTC.

About Veil

VEIL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

