Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.78.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VLDR shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Velodyne Lidar from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd.

Velodyne Lidar stock opened at $6.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.90. Velodyne Lidar has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $30.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.47 and a 200-day moving average of $10.41.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative return on equity of 71.29% and a negative net margin of 293.18%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Mathew Rekow sold 40,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $306,644.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 104,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,999.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anand Gopalan sold 30,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $276,946.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 443,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,108.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,586 shares of company stock worth $1,149,840 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLDR. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 284.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 15.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

