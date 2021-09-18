Venus Trading Down 11.1% Over Last Week (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 18th. Venus has a total market capitalization of $355.32 million and approximately $25.60 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Venus has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. One Venus coin can now be bought for approximately $31.81 or 0.00066487 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,889.05 or 1.00096572 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.47 or 0.00082494 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00008483 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00008736 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001154 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006101 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Venus

Venus (CRYPTO:XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 11,170,184 coins. Venus’ official website is venus.io . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

