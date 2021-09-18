Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of Veoneer worth $5,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Veoneer during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Veoneer during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Veoneer by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in Veoneer during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. purchased a new stake in Veoneer during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. 26.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VNE opened at $34.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 2.51. Veoneer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $40.46.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.00 million. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 34.38% and a negative net margin of 25.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VNE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Veoneer to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho downgraded Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.15 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Veoneer from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Danske downgraded Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Veoneer from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $31.25 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.64.

Veoneer Profile

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

