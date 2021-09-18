VeriCoin Price Hits $0.0586 on Major Exchanges (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. VeriCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.00 million and $806.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, VeriCoin has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0586 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,070.58 or 1.00104206 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.61 or 0.00082479 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00008399 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00066494 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00008817 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001139 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006051 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000140 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VeriCoin (CRYPTO:VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,157,000 coins. The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

