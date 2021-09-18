Verso Trading Up 15.2% Over Last Week (VSO)

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 18th. Over the last seven days, Verso has traded up 15.2% against the dollar. One Verso coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000372 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Verso has a market cap of $8.15 million and $445,145.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00070950 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.20 or 0.00119573 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.05 or 0.00173611 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,372.98 or 0.07050813 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,940.04 or 1.00212888 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.79 or 0.00885889 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verso should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verso using one of the exchanges listed above.

