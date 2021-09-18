Vertcoin Reaches Market Cap of $32.23 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00001076 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a market cap of $32.23 million and $85,953.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,459.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,481.04 or 0.07183380 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.74 or 0.00377099 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $631.50 or 0.01303141 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.71 or 0.00119097 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.46 or 0.00558120 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.88 or 0.00495019 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $173.07 or 0.00357146 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006271 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 61,833,222 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

