Vertcoin (VTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $32.23 Million

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $32.23 million and $85,953.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.52 or 0.00001076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,459.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,481.04 or 0.07183380 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.74 or 0.00377099 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $631.50 or 0.01303141 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.71 or 0.00119097 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $270.46 or 0.00558120 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $239.88 or 0.00495019 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $173.07 or 0.00357146 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006271 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 61,833,222 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

