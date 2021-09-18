Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.26 Million

Equities research analysts expect Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) to announce sales of $18.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Veru’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $19.00 million. Veru reported sales of $11.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veru will report full year sales of $68.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $62.60 million to $82.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $87.22 million, with estimates ranging from $78.57 million to $100.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Veru.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Veru had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%.

Several research firms recently commented on VERU. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Veru in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.46.

Shares of VERU opened at $8.94 on Friday. Veru has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $24.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.10. The firm has a market cap of $713.89 million, a P/E ratio of -893.11 and a beta of 0.63.

In other Veru news, Director Lucy Lu acquired 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $32,544.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in Veru by 877.6% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Veru during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Veru by 1,877.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Veru during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Veru by 58,880.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,832 shares in the last quarter. 30.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

